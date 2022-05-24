Hats Off! Women Health Workers Walk 10 KM To Conduct Check-Ups At Tribal Village In Chhattisgarh

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
Chhattisgarh,  24 May 2022 6:07 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

To reach Jhalwasa which falls under Sabag Gram Panchayat, one has to cross through a hilly and inaccessible forest path of about 10 kilometres. There are about 28 households of which about 20 are from special backward tribes.

Two female health workers with their teams had to make a trek of 10 km through hilly forests and steep terrain to conduct health checkups in tribal-dominated Jhalwasa village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district. The district administration is currently conducting health camps in the tribal-dominated unreachable villages, which are located inside a dense forest in Balrampur.

These camps are being conducted by the joint team of the Health Department and Women and Child Development Department, as per.

Lack Of Road Connectivity!

In order to even reach Jhalwasa, which is under the Sabag Gram Panchayat, an individual has to cross a hilly and inaccessible path via forests of about 10 kilometres. There are approximately 28 households, of which around 20 are from the special backward tribes.

The team which is conducting work in the area includes two women health workers, Suchita Singh and Halmi Tirkey.

"I am ANM from Sabag health centre. We reached here by passing through hills and forests. We walked for around 10 km. We are running health camp here. We come here to conduct health checkups of villagers," ANM Halmi Tirkey was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Health Workers Doing Above And Beyond

Kundan Kumar, the Balrampur district collector, came out and appreciated both the female health workers Halmi and Suchita Singh.

"Two ANMs-- Halmi and Suchita Singh-- did very good work to reach there and conduct check up on people. We are organising many such camps. There is a Jhalwasa village which is extremely remote. It is a 10-kilometre trek. Our teams went there yesterday," Kumar said.

He also added that the healthcare camps are being set up in numerous other villages, and aanganwadi workers are also going through dense forests in order to treat individuals. The official concluded by saying that blood sugar level, blood pressure, and overall health conditions were checked and found mostly well.

Chhattisgarh 
Health Workers 
Healthcare Staff 

