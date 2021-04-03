Spike In COVID Cases Leave Bodies Piled Up In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Lockdown Announced

Trending

In the last seven days, there have been 6,000 reported cases of COVID-19 at the hospitals and 38 people have succumbed to the virus.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   3 April 2021 8:50 AM GMT
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Gujarat Post

India recorded at least 89,129 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the last six months. With the second wave of coronavirus re-establishing its grasp over the country, the Durg district of Chhattisgarh witnessed heart-wrenching sights.

As the spike of COVID cases in the major urban cities takes all the heed from the media and authorities, a small town in Chhattisgarh suffered tremendously in the shadows of ignorance. Durg is a small town in a district of the same name which is also the worst affected district of Chhattisgarh, reported NDTV.

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases and the number of deaths associated with it, the local mortuary of Durg got piled up with bodies. In the last seven days, there have been 6,000 reported cases of COVID-19 at the hospitals and 38 people have succumbed to the virus.

The scenario got more dreadful when it was revealed that the mortuary had only eight freezers but 27 dead bodies were to be accommodated.

The local authorities in charge are struggling to contend with the surpass of infected cases and deaths. The medical officials are having a difficult time coping with the crisis and the situation at a 500-bed government hospital is particularly very critical.

With no other alternatives left for the containment of the virus, the state imposed a complete lockdown for seven days in the Durg district starting from Tuesday. In an interview with NDTV, Dr PR Balkishor, Chief Medical Superintendent for Durg said, "So far no alternate arrangements (to deal with the Covid crisis) have been made. We have been informed about dead bodies piling up in the mortuary… we are probing this."

