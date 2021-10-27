All section
Caste discrimination
Chhattisgarh: Journalist, Assistant Held After Congress MLAs Complain Of False Information

The Logical Indian Crew

Chhattisgarh: Journalist, Assistant Held After Congress MLAs Complain Of False Information

Chhattisgarh,  27 Oct 2021

Reportedly, the news published was about a sting operation in which the MLA talked against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The duo was produced before a court and have now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a journalist, Madhukar Dubey, and technical assistant Avinash Palliwar on Monday, October 25, after two Congress MLAs alleged them of publishing misleading information to make illegal recoveries from them.

MLAs Brihaspat Singh and Kuldeep Juneja complained that the web portal Zero Party, run by Dubey, had published information on October 26, without any basis and was circulated with Palliwar's help, with a motive to extort money from them, The Indian Express reported.

The duo has been booked under charges of extortion (section 384), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 501 (1) (B) (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), of the Indian Penal Code.

Reportedly, the news published was about a sting operation in which Brihaspat Singh talked against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Singh called it unsubstantial news and took the matter to the police.

Raipur Inspector Satyaprakash Tiwari of the Civil Line police station informed that two separate FIRs were filed for each. They were produced before a court and have now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Also Read: Two Sides Of The Story: IIT Madras Closure Of Krishna Gate - 'Modern Untouchability' Or 'Safety'

