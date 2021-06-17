Chennai YouTuber 'Toxic Madan' Accused Of Abusing Women Online, Absconding

A famous YouTuber from Chennai, Madan Kumar Manickam, has been accused of having used obscene language in his online gaming videos and passing objectionable remarks against children and women. The matter came to light after two people filed complaints against him with the Pulianthope Cyber Crime in North Chennai.

The YouTuber has been on the run ever since complaints against him pour in. The city's Central Crime branch is conducting the investigation, and special teams have been deputed to nab the absconding.

However, the department arrested YouTuber's wife, Kruthika (26), from their native place at Salem on Wednesday, June 16, who was also the channel administrator. The police reportedly seized their laptops, computers, and mobile phones. Currently, Kruthika has been remanded in judicial custody, while the police are on the lookout for Madan.

A case was registered against them under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act (IT), and The Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act, 1986.

According to The Hindu report, the police have received nearly 167 complaints against Madan across the state, and nearly 20 people have reached out to them through e-mails.

Obscene Content & Abusive Language

The 29-year-old has been running a YouTube channel under the username 'TOXIC MADAN 18+', where he discusses his gaming skills while live-streaming popular banned game PUBG that he played using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Madan's channel has over 1,00,000 subscribers, with a majority of the audience aged between 10-25. Meanwhile, his Instagram account has nearly 271,000 followers.

While playing online, Madan uses crass language. The complainants alleged that the accused uses abusive words for people who disagreed with his opinions and is often heard abusing women and misbehaving with minor girls.

Reports stated that the couple used to converse in obscene language to gain more traction for the channel.

The police also sent letters to YouTube and Instagram authorities, directing them to block Madan's channel and account, reported The Indian Express.

Twitter Storm Against Madan

Allegations against Madan also stormed Twitter, with netizens demanding his arrest and stringent action against the duo.

Hi, I request you to arrest madhan gamer ASAP. He is literally abusing women while gaming. This man is influencing kids to be misogyny. He should be removed from society kind of toxic to the society. Please do it soon.





Please Arrest Madhan #ArrestMadhanOP



Disrespect for Women

Disrespect for men

Disrespect for YouTube

Hateful speech

Calling himself A youtuber

And some youtubers are still supporting this person he's worst.





Arrest Madhan OP asap ! — Gowtham ᴹᴵ (@MGR_VJ) June 14, 2021

