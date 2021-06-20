Chennai Leading Among Metros,7.5 % Of Population Received Both Doses Of Vaccines

Among the metro cities in India, Chennai is ahead in the percentage of the overall population covered by the COVID-19 vaccination drive. According to CoWIN data compiled by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the city is ahead of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad, reported The Hindu.

In Chennai, 24.4 per cent of people have received their first dose and about7.5 per cent of people have received both their does. While 4 per cent of people in Mumbai have got both their doses, 5 per cent of the population in Bengaluru and Delhi have received two doses, and 3 per cent in Hyderabad have received double doses.

While Chennai has a population of about 80,00,000 people, Mumbai has over 2,00,00,000 people, and Delhi, over 3,00,00,000. Bengaluru has over 1,20,00,000 people and Hyderabad over 1,00,00,000. In terms of cities that have received at least one dose, Bengaluru is the leading one on the list at 29 per cent, followed by Chennai at 25 per cent, Mumbai at 18 per cent, and Delhi, and Hyderabad at 16 per cent each.

Vaccination Among Different Age Groups

Even in terms of dose-wise coverage among the eligible population (18-plus age group), Chennai is at a high 35.1 per cent of the population for one dose, and 10.8% for both doses. It is second only to Bengaluru that has vaccinated 41%. Around 11 per cent of Chennai's eligible population have received both doses.

The percentage of males in the overall population who have been vaccinated was slightly higher than females who were vaccinated in the city. Data showed that 27 per cent of Chennai's overall male population and 39 per cent of its eligible male population were so far vaccinated with at least one dose when compared to 22 per cent of the overall female population and 32 per cent of the eligible female population that have received at least a dose.

The city has so far vaccinated 24 per cent in the 18-44 age group with at least one dose, 58 per cent of those between 45 and 60 years of age with at least one dose, and 53 per cent of those over 60 with at least one dose.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner said the reason for improving coverage is the continuous focus of the government on Chennai, which used to be a hotspot and the biggest source of COVID-19 infections, and particularly with reference to apportioning doses. "The GCC has systematically paid attention to the daily vaccination schedule, SoPs and personal follow-up by officials to make sure doses are well-distributed," he said.

Great Divide Between Chennai And Other Districts

Good vaccination coverage in the capital of Tamil Nadu has, however, unfortunately not translated into better vaccine coverage for the rest of the state. With the exception of the Nilgiris, other districts and rural areas in the state are found to be lagging in vaccinating its adult population, reported The News Minute.

In Coimbatore, only 27 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, while 5.50 per cent of the population has got both doses as of June 19.

In the Coimbatore Corporation limit, which covers Coimbatore city, only 35 per cent of the 45 + age group had been vaccinated with the first dose as of June 15. The vaccination drive in Coimbatore and Trichy has been hampered by short supply and was suspended for a day on June 5.

In Madurai shows only 17 per cent of the population aged 18 and above have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 3.8 per cent received both doses of vaccination as of June 19. Only 26 per cent of its 45 plus age group had been vaccinated as of June 15.

