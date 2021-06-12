Chhattisgarh CM Inaugurates 3-day National Convention Organised By CA Panel

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosted a three-day National Convention on the prospect of "Challenging the Challenges," which was launched by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The factory was virtually inaugurated on Friday when the Chief Minister offered Maa Saraswati prayers at his Raipur house office. It's being held in collaboration with the Raipur, Bhilai, and Bilaspur conventions.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister stated, "ICAI has taken up a very contemporary topic for discussion. Many challenges are present in front of us in the present time. which we can solve by strong willpower and the right decisions. These challenges include corona pandemic, climate change, environmental pollution, industry, business, the economic condition of farmers and many others," reported ANI.

Shashikant Chandrakant, Secretary of Madhya Bharat Central Council, Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, President, Bilaspur Branch, Ravi Gwalani, Raipur Branch Secretary, and Sachendra Jain, the program coordinator attended the event. Around 6,500 Chartered Accountants participated while Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria, ICAI National President, Devashish Mitra, National Vice President, Kemisha Soni, Central Council Member, and Sameer Singh, Programme Director, attended the event virtually.

Narva, Garuva, Ghurva, and Bari programmes have been initiated under the Suraji Gaon Yojana of the Chhattisgarh government pertaining to the goal of rainwater harvesting, livestock conservation and promotion, organic farming, fostering nutritious food grains, production of fruits and vegetables, and a surge in the village's means of livelihood.



Cow dung is acquired in Gauthans under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, and organic manure is made from it. This scheme has enabled attainment of 48 lakh quintals of cow dung even before the conclusion of its first year. Its aim is to reinforce the cow-rearing heritage while also encouraging the development of organic food grains by minimizing reliance on artificial fertilisers.

According to Baghel, the number of harmful substances in food grains is growing as a result of the careless use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which has a direct impact on human health.

According to him, foodgrains had to be imported from abroad in the 1970s to address the country's foodgrain crisis. Annadata took on the task of making the country self-reliant in food grains. In today's circumstance, the country is generating more food grains than it requires. Farmers should be compensated fairly for their efforts. Paddy is grown in greater quantities in Chhattisgarh. There is a plan in place to make ethanol from the additional rice that has been acquired for the next two years, but the central government has refused to provide authorization. Ethanol manufacturing will cut down on the use of petroleum goods and save money. These issues need to be addressed on a national basis.

The Chief Minister also provided thorough information regarding the state government's Tree Plantation Promotion Programme, which promotes tree planting in order to safeguard the environment and solve the problem of air pollution.

Baghel asked the Chartered Accountants Association to embolden investors in industry and business in the state of Chhattisgarh to invest on this occasion. He stated that several appealing features have been encapsulated in the state of Chhattisgarh's new industrial strategy to boost industry and trade.

Agriculture, forest products, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and defence items are among the new areas that are being pushed. In the state, there are electronics and solar panels. Even during the Corona time, the state of Chhattisgarh was successful in making the rural economy lively through steel manufacturing, agricultural output, and forest output, claimed Baghel.

He also notifies that there has been greater business in contrast with automobiles to readymade garments to other sectors of the market as a consequence of the monetary aid offered to farmers, peasants, and forest residents.

"Chhattisgarh is also included in the leading states of the country in the parameters of Ease of Doing Business. Chhattisgarh state has been recognized as a Performer State by NITI Aayog in its assessment of Sustainable Development Goals in the Composite SDG India Index," read the statement.



At the event, the Chief Minister presented an ICAI keepsake. During this three-day conference, distinguished experts from throughout the country will present information on GST, Income Tax, Company Law, and other topics to Chartered Accountants and students.

