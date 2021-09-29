Centre To Increase Income Limit Of Disabled Dependants For Family Pension

To enhance the income criteria for children or siblings suffering from physical and mental deformities, the Ministry of Defence has decided to increase the limit for family pensions, keeping their medical care and financial assistance into consideration.

The financial benefit in such cases will come into effect from February 8, 2021.

A specially-abled child or sibling of a deceased pensioner is presently eligible for a family pension if their overall monthly income from other sources is not more than ₹ 9000, along with the dearness allowance.

The ministry said the child/sibling of a deceased government employee/pensioner is eligible for a lifetime family pension if the total income, barring the family pension, is less than the entitled family pension at the ordinary rate, 30 per cent of the last pay drawn by the deceased.

Such claimed benefits make a huge difference in the lives of people who are primarily deprived of basic amenities. The increase in the income limit along with dearness relief would help them bear the daily living costs.

Earlier in February, the government had issued guidelines to liberalise the income criteria for eligibility of a deceased government servant's family member for pension.

