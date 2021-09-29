All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Centre To Increase Income Limit Of Disabled Dependants For Family Pension

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Centre To Increase Income Limit Of Disabled Dependants For Family Pension

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  29 Sep 2021 9:27 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The Centre has decided to increase in income limit of children/siblings with mental or physical disability for family pension, and the present eligibility income of ₹ 9,000/- per month.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To enhance the income criteria for children or siblings suffering from physical and mental deformities, the Ministry of Defence has decided to increase the limit for family pensions, keeping their medical care and financial assistance into consideration.

The financial benefit in such cases will come into effect from February 8, 2021.

A specially-abled child or sibling of a deceased pensioner is presently eligible for a family pension if their overall monthly income from other sources is not more than ₹ 9000, along with the dearness allowance.

The ministry said the child/sibling of a deceased government employee/pensioner is eligible for a lifetime family pension if the total income, barring the family pension, is less than the entitled family pension at the ordinary rate, 30 per cent of the last pay drawn by the deceased.

Such claimed benefits make a huge difference in the lives of people who are primarily deprived of basic amenities. The increase in the income limit along with dearness relief would help them bear the daily living costs.

Earlier in February, the government had issued guidelines to liberalise the income criteria for eligibility of a deceased government servant's family member for pension.

Also Read: 80 Sexual Abuse Cases Against WHO Staff Deployed In Congo During Ebola Outbreak

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
defence ministry 
Disabled Dependants 
pension 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X