COVID-19: Centre Rushes Multi-disciplinary Teams To 10 States To Help Manage Surge In Cases

The high-level multi-disciplinary teams have been deputed to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has rushed teams of experts to 10 states on Thursday, February 26.

The special team comprising of a public health expert and an epidemiologist will comprehend the reasons for the surge and coordinate with the state health departments in COVID-19 monitoring and containment measures.

Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, is also likely to schedule a review meeting soon on the COVID-19 situation with Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The Centre also wrote to the States and Union Territories to take stringent measures to break the transmission chain.

During the weekly health briefing on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had pointed out that low COVID-19 testing as one factor for the increase in cases in these states.

The Centre has recommended States and Union Territories to increase COVID-19 testing in the affected districts in a concentrated manner and ensure that all symptomatic antigen-negative tests are compulsorily retested using the RT-PCR method, Hindustan Times reported.

According to a statement by the Union Health Ministry, "Infected persons are to be promptly isolated or hospitalised, all their close contacts are to be traced and tested without delay. They have been advised to critically review the emerging situation regularly with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID-19 management are not lost."

On Thursday, the country had seen 16,738 new infections, the highest ever daily cases since January 29. The total number of cases has reached 1,10,63,491. As of Friday morning, there were 1,55,986 active cases across the country.