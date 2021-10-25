Centre Rushes High-Level Team To UP After Zika Virus Case In Kanpur

The Union Ministry, on Monday, October 25, rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, where a case of Zika virus has been detected.

According to the Ministry of Health, the team comprises an entomologist, a gynaecologist, and public health specialists from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control, and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi. They have been deployed to assist UP health authorities for control and containment measures of the virus, Hindustan Times reported.



A 57-year-old male from Kanpur tested positive for Zika virus disease on October 22. The first case of the infection was detected when a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection.



Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said the IAF officer was having a fever for several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in Kanpur. Due to mysterious symptoms, his blood samples were sent to Pune where he was tested Zika-positive. He added that the report was received on Saturday, October 23.



Singh said that twenty-two more samples of people who came in contact with the patient and those who developed similar symptoms were also sent for examination.



In a statement, the ministry further stated it would also be informed whether the central government's Action Plan for Zika management was being implemented in the state. The team would further recommend essential public health interventions for containing the spread of the Zika virus.

Congress Promises Free Medical Treatment Up To Rs 10 Lakh

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh would be provided to state individuals if her party is voted to power. She made the statement ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled in early 2022.



"People saw the dilapidated condition of the health infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh due to government's negligence during the COVID-19 pandemic and now during the spread of the fever. For ensuring good and cost-friendly treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the state Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना काल में और अभी प्रदेश में फैले बुखार में सरकारी उपेक्षा के चलते उप्र की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की जर्जर हालत सबने देखी।



सस्ते व अच्छे इलाज के लिए घोषणापत्र समिति की सहमति से यूपी कांग्रेस ने निर्णय लिया है कि सरकार बनने पर



'कोई भी हो बीमारी

मुफ्त होगा 10 लाख तक इलाज सरकारी।' pic.twitter.com/wJbTZXbjmk — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 25, 2021





