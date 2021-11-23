All section
Caste discrimination
Centre Launches Indias First Domestic Workers Survey, Part Of Job-Match Campaign

Credits: India Today 

Trending
Centre Launches India's First Domestic Workers' Survey, Part Of Job-Match Campaign

India,  23 Nov 2021 11:09 AM GMT

The survey is among the recent five national jobs surveys that aim to collect a database for the government’s upcoming national employment policy.

The central government has launched a first-of-its-kind survey for domestic workers on Monday, November 22. The survey is among the recent five national jobs surveys that aim to collect a database for the government's upcoming national employment policy.

The survey will provide data of the workers as well as the employers. The living conditions and employment relationships will be noted as a part of the manual data collection. Socio-demographic characteristics will also be taken into consideration, along with the rural and urban categories.

The five surveys are the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES), All-India Survey of Migrant Workers, All-India Survey of Domestic Workers, and All-India Survey Survey, Survey of Employment Generated by Professionals and All-India Survey of Employment Generated in the Transport Sector.

The results of the AQEES for the April-June quarter was released in September. The analyses showed a 29% increase in employment in nine sectors during April-June.

The surveys will be conducted periodically and help the workers reach out to all the employment opportunities related to their work profile.

According to the Hindustan Times report, more than 4 million people are working as domestic help as per the International Labour Organization study of 2017. However, there is no descriptive information about the total number of people working and the average pay.

Lack of such data has kept the workers, who make the majority of the country's workforce, unaware of the government policies related to their sector.

Rolling out the survey, Union labour minister Bhupender Yadav said it was designed to bridge the gap between the workforce and the governing policies related to the informal sector and offer 'time-series data on domestic workers'.



