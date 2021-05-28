Centre To Provide Rs 5 Lakh To Families Of Journalists Who Died Of COVID

The union government on Thursday, May 27, announced its decision to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of journalists who died due to COVID-19.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) along with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that it has prepared a list of 26 journalists who succumbed to COVID-19 this year and will be extending assistance to their families under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS).

Similar financial aid was also provided to families of 41 journalists in 2020, pushing the total tally to 67, as reported by India Today.

"Today, the Central Government approved a proposal of Journalist Welfare Scheme Committee headed by Sh. Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, to provide financial relief of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of 26 journalists who died due to COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Reports mention that the PIB reached out to the families of the journalists who succumbed to the virus and helped them in understanding the scheme and fill necessary details.



The committee decided to hold regular weekly meetings to make sure that the applications for financial assistance can be promptly processed. It has also considered applications from 11 families of those journalists who had passed away due to other reasons.

Assistance under the scheme can be availed online through the details provided by the government.



