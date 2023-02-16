'Vibrant Villages Programme': Centre Approves Rs 4,800 Crores For Development Of Border Villages

An amount of ₹4,800 crores have been allocated to the development of the villages along the northern border under the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP). The decision was passed at the Union Cabinet on February 15 to ensure services and development reach the border regions under the centrally-sponsored scheme. The program would have components of central sector schemes with 100 per cent direct funding and focus on factors such as economic growth, livelihood generation, road connectivity, development of cooperative sectors for 24x7 electricity and water, along with the promotion of tourism of culture.

Supporting Beauty & Life Of Border Regions

The approved funds would aim to develop essential infrastructure and generate livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states - Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Union Territory Ladakh. The growth development model will be centred on the 'hub and spoke model' and look into promoting and empowering entrepreneurs, youth, and women. It would also tailor the projects according to the region and look into the economic drivers based on the locally-available natural, human, and other resources. As for the border villages in the north, the region comes along with a long line of traditional knowledge, heritage, and potential for sustainable eco-agri-businesses.

Putting this understanding into good use, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said a comprehensive development plan is being put in place for the villages to improve the quality of life of people living there and encourage them to stay in their native locations by taking mainstream opportunities for them. Thakur added, "there is so much beauty and opportunities at the border, but the lack of development on the border areas has forced people to migrate from there." Not only would the measures reverse the out-migration, but they also add to improved security of the border.

Natural Security Of Villages

The core idea associated with taking VVP to the remote border villages is to ensure all government schemes reach even the remotest villages. Asked whether the decision was aimed at strengthening the security in villages bordering with China, the minister clarified that "You can see this linking it with national security or the development of these villages, there can be different perspectives, but these villages will become developed, and it is also important from the security perspective."

He elaborated it as a chance for those migrating to receive employment and self-employment opportunities on the same lines as that in other villages. On the security front, Thakur stated that the country had taken several steps to ensure security. He supported this statement by saying, "Where India was an importer of defence equipment, now it is doing exports under Make in India."

Assuring the first and foremost idea of VVP is to bring development to villages, he said that the cabinet had approved the constitution of a high-powered committee with specific terms of reference on VVP. According to a report by NDTV, this would help the scheme in achieving inclusive growth while retaining the population in the border areas. As a part of the project's first phase, 663 villages in the north will be taken up.

Also Read: Know Vibrant Village Programme That Will Boost Infrastructure Development Along India-China Border