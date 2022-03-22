Know Vibrant Village Programme That Will Boost Infrastructure Development Along India-China Border

In the budget 2022-23, the government had announced a major boost to infrastructure development of Northern Border villages under the Ministry of Rural Development. In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would endeavour to improve connectivity to the northern border as part of the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The government press release states that the programme attempts to enhance infrastructure near India's Chinese border, and residential and tourism centres will be built under the programme. It will also facilitate the development of decentralized renewable energy sources and increase road connectivity.

Key Focus Areas

The vibrant village programme will be implemented to improve housing conditions, and it will be achieved by improving infrastructure in villages near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Its goal is to stop people from migrating.

Providing Doordarshan and Educational channels with a 'Direct to Home' option. In comparison to FY 2021-22, the capital spending for the Border Roads Organization has been boosted by a record 40% in the Union Budget 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has designated 100 villages in 11 blocks bordering China as part of the International Border Development Program, which aims to reduce border movement and provide job opportunities for young people. Essential services such as network, power, water, and roads are still unavailable in Uttarakhand's outlying villages.

Need Of Project

The programme is a rebuke to China's model villages, but the term was picked with care to avoid causing a stir in the neighbouring country. Emphasizing the necessity of the new programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 2 that;

"Migration from border villages is bad for national security, and the budget has provisions to promote dynamic border villages,"

According to the release, increased Chinese actions along India's Himalayan border, including the development of dual-use infrastructure, have disturbed government, security, and strategic circles. Since 2017, China has started building hundreds of border villages in Tibet to reinforce its presence along the border with India.

Officials said the new initiative, which would be implemented by combining existing schemes and programmes, will require collaboration from many ministries, particularly those in the social sector.

