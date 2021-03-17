No Loss Of Green Cover Due To Central Vista Redevelopment Project, Says Govt

The Centre on Monday, March 15, told the parliament that there would be no loss of green cover relating to the Central Vista redevelopment instead, there would be an enhancement to 5.4 acres of greenery for public use.

In response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the ministry had issued Terms of Reference (ToR) for preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report and Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for Development/Redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat Buildings, Central Conference Centre along with other buildings by the Central Public Works Department, The New Indian Express reported.

The minister, however, mentioned that the proposal for grant of environmental clearance was yet to be received.

The Central Vista project is predicted to be fully completed by 2024 at a cost of around ₹13,450 crore.

Apart from the redevelopment of the 3 kilometers (1.9 mi) long Central view Avenue, bridges over canals, pedestrian underpasses, wide footpaths, new parking tons, a lot of inexperienced areas, benches additionally as trees are planned.

The ministry has granted setting Clearance (EC) for growth and renovation of Existing Parliament Building by M/s Central structure Department, Parliament House at plot variety 116 and 118 at Central prospect, New Delhi, Javadekar added.

Environment ministry's expert appraisal committee (EAC) had counseled clearance for the government's bold central prospect renovation project with a direction to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), who claimed that there would be no pollution due to the demolition of the parliament.

The Supreme Court, in January, had agreed to the project in a 2:1 majority verdict while insisting that the clearance of the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) would be mandatory and the same should be obtained by the project consultant before proceeding with the development work, NDTV reported.

