CBSE Drops 'Misogynistic' Passage & Questions From Class 10 Exam Paper Amid Controversy

A controversial class 10 English exam question on the disobedience of wives flagged as deeply misogynistic will be dropped. The CBSE has expressed regret and said it would set up a committee to issue guidelines on setting question papers.

The passage is not in accordance with the guidelines. It contains disparaging commentary on the position of women in families that seemed an outrage and was raised in Parliament by the opposition leader on December 13.

'Misogynistic' Contents Of The Passage

The passage, which has gone viral on social media, had sentences like the "emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and that "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones". In another offensive portion, it read, "The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist. In bringing the man down from his pedestal, the wife and the mother deprived herself, of the means of discipline."

Another part said that "women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems." If "wives stop obeying their husbands, that is the main reason children and servants are indisciplined".

A 'Typical RSS-BJP Ploy'

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi raised the issue in Parliament and termed the questions 'extremely misogynistic' and 'nonsensical', stating that they reflected extremely poor education and testing standards. She also demanded a probe in the matter. Various opposition parties also raised concerns about the 'distasteful' content of the passage. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the matter, calling it 'downright disgusting' and said such moves are "typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth".

Most #CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting.



Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth.



Kids, do your best.

Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn't. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2021

Taking due cognizance of the matter, CBSE has dropped the question and assured that the students would be given full marks.

