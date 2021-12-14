All section
CBSE Drops Misogynistic Passage & Questions From Class 10 Exam Paper Amid Controversy

Photo Credit: ANI (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

CBSE Drops 'Misogynistic' Passage & Questions From Class 10 Exam Paper Amid Controversy

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  14 Dec 2021 9:23 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi raised the issue in Parliament, demanded a quick probe into the matter.

A controversial class 10 English exam question on the disobedience of wives flagged as deeply misogynistic will be dropped. The CBSE has expressed regret and said it would set up a committee to issue guidelines on setting question papers.

The passage is not in accordance with the guidelines. It contains disparaging commentary on the position of women in families that seemed an outrage and was raised in Parliament by the opposition leader on December 13.

'Misogynistic' Contents Of The Passage

The passage, which has gone viral on social media, had sentences like the "emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and that "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones". In another offensive portion, it read, "The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she still tried to insist. In bringing the man down from his pedestal, the wife and the mother deprived herself, of the means of discipline."

Another part said that "women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems." If "wives stop obeying their husbands, that is the main reason children and servants are indisciplined".

A 'Typical RSS-BJP Ploy'

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi raised the issue in Parliament and termed the questions 'extremely misogynistic' and 'nonsensical', stating that they reflected extremely poor education and testing standards. She also demanded a probe in the matter. Various opposition parties also raised concerns about the 'distasteful' content of the passage. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the matter, calling it 'downright disgusting' and said such moves are "typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth".

Taking due cognizance of the matter, CBSE has dropped the question and assured that the students would be given full marks.

Also Read: 7.3 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Hazardous Tsunami Waves Possible

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Question Paper Controversy 
Class 10th CBSE 
Sonia Gandhi 

