CBI Raids 91 Locations Across 18 States Over Unqualified Foreign Medical Graduates Practising In India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids on December 29 (Thursday) at 91 locations across 18 states in the country at the premises of medical councils. The searches have been conducted in connection with the agency's investigation against alleged irregularities in registering foreign medical graduates with medical councils.

The CBI initiated its probe against state medical councils and foreign medical graduates who were permitted to practice medicine in India without qualifying for the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), said the officials.

FIR Against Medical Councils & Foreign Medical Graduate

The bureau, on December 21, had filed a first information report (FIR) against 14 state medical councils and 73 foreign medical graduates who were authorised to practice medicine in India without qualifying the FMGE.

As per the existing norms, a foreign medical graduate must qualify for the FMGE/ Screening Test, which is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) to obtain permanent or provisional registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practice medicine in the country.

According to sources, NBE forwards its results to candidates and councils. The sources added that when bogus eligibility certificates were presented by these candidates, medical councils could have confirmed it from the results directly transmitted to them by NBE.

Medical Graduates Without Registration

The NBE had informed the Ministry of Health that 73 such medical graduates who pursued their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from foreign nations like China, Nigeria, Russia and Ukraine during 2011-22 had failed its examination but had obtained registration from various state medical councils.

A complaint from the ministry to the CBI stated, "Such fraudulent and fake registration by non-qualified persons will be detrimental to the health and well-being of citizens. It has inter-state ramifications in the health sector," reported India Today.

Further, the agency had filed a case of alleged cheating, corruption, criminal conspiracy and forgery against anonymous officials of the erstwhile Medical Council of India, the state medical councils, and 73 foreign medical graduates, added the officials.

