All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CBI Books Lalu Prasad Yadav In Fresh Corruption Case, Raids Underway At 17 Locations

Image Credit- The Indian Express, Facebook/ CBI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

CBI Books Lalu Prasad Yadav In Fresh Corruption Case, Raids Underway At 17 Locations

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Bihar,  20 May 2022 6:13 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The new corruption case is based on the allegations that the former CM received bribes in the form of plots of land to give jobs to people while he was serving as the Union Railway Minister in the UPA government.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, May 20, had booked the former Chief Minister (CM) of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, in a fresh corruption case over alleged irregularities in recruitment between 2004 and 2009 when he was serving as the Railways Minister.

The investigation agency has launched a search operation at 17 locations spread across Delhi, Patna, and Gopalganj linked to the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and his family members, including his daughter Misa Bharti, among others.

Fresh Corruption Case

The fresh corruption case is based on the allegations that the former CM received bribes in the form of plots of land to give jobs to people while he was serving as the Union Railway Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, reported The Indian Express.

The CBI has alleged that Yadav, including his family members, accepted land and properties as bribes for giving out railway jobs to the aspirants.

In the recent visuals from the raids this morning, police personnel can be seen at the Patna residence of Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi.

Politicians Reactions

Dr Mukesh Roshan, the RJD legislator, said Yadav is in Delhi, and his son and party leader Tejashwi Yadav is also away. He alleged, "Those in power are targeting Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav because they are aware of their popularity," quoted NDTV.

Shivanand Tiwary, a senior RJD politician, said the CBI's move to dig out an old case against the party patriarch could be a warning to CM Nitish Kumar.

He said, "The BJP is getting uneasy about Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav coming together on the demand for a case Census. The timing of these raids points to this. Otherwise, why has the CBI suddenly taken up this case at a time when Nitish Kumar is set to call an all-party meeting on the demand for caste Census," quoted the publication.

Recently Granted Bail

The development comes weeks after the 73-year-old politician walked out of jail after Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the Rs 139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case.

A CBI special court had in February sentenced him to five years of imprisonment in the case and also fined him Rs 60 lakh. The treasury scam case was one of the five fodder scams in which Yadav has been convicted and facing the trial.

Also Read: Meet 110-Yr-Old Environmentalist Who Planted Over 8,000 Trees, Took Care Of Them As Mother

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
CBI 
Lalu Prasad Yadav 
Corruption Case 
CBI Raid 

Must Reads

CBI Books Lalu Prasad Yadav In Fresh Corruption Case, Raids Underway At 17 Locations
At Least 6 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In J&K's Ramban
Odisha Govt Set To Launch 'Navchetana Programme' To Reduce Drug Addiction Among Students
My Story: 'My Journey From National-Level Gymnast To A Popular Reality Show Winner'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X