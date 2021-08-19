CBI Books Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Five Other Leaders In Sexual Abuse Cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged cases against former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy, four Congress and one BJP leader in connection with allegations of sexual exploitation made by a woman accused in the 2013 solar fraud case.

The other leaders accused in the cases are Congress C General Secretary KC Venugopal, Members of Parliament Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden, party legislator AP Anil Kumar, and BJP national Vice-President AP Abdullakutty.

Sexually Abused In Return For Favours

The agency on Tuesday, August 17, took over six FIRs filed by the state crime branch against the political leaders after the woman accused them of sexually exploiting her in 2012.

In her complaint to the judicial commission in 2016, the complainant alleged the former chief minister and others sexually abused her in return for favours to her company. They allowed her solar company to make illegal profits under the Congress government in Kerala, The Indian Express reported.

The commission, in 2017, had recommended registering a case against Chandy and other leaders. Later, the CPI (M) government ordered the same - registering criminal cases against the six. Chandy approached the High Court, which dismissed the case against him.

Following this, the woman filed fresh complaints against the politicians. She also approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

A Witch Hunt

Reportedly, Chandy assured of coordinating with the agency for investigations, while others called it 'a witch-hunt to defame them.'

"I don't have anything to hide. Let any agency probe it; I welcome it," Chandy was quoted as saying.

Eden, the MP from Kochi, said the investigation was a sinister plan to disrepute the Congress leaders and that he would handle the case legally.

