Cars Will Soon Run On Green Hydrogen Produced Using Sewage Water, Says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Logical Indian Crew

India,  3 Dec 2021 12:00 PM GMT

The minister had earlier noted that the nation currently imports diesel, petrol and other petroleum products worth Rs 8 lakh crore each year and if India continues its consumption like this, then the import bill might go up to Rs 25 lakh in the next 5 years.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently stated that he is planning to use green hydrogen to run cars, trucks and buses in India. He further added that he envisions "creating value from waste" while also revealing his plans to produce green hydrogen using solid waste and sewage water in cities.

Going Green

Speaking at the sixth National Summit on Financial Inclusion, Gadkari said:

"I have a plan to run buses, trucks, & cars on green hydrogen that would be produced using sewage water & solid waste in cities".

The Union Transport Minister then went on to state that the car he has bought that will be running on green hydrogen made in a Faridabad-based oil research institute. Earlier, Gadkari stated that he will be issuing an order directing all car manufacturers to inject flex-fuel engines in vehicles.

The minister had further noted that the nation currently imports diesel, petrol and other petroleum products worth 8 lakh crore each year and if India continues its consumption like this, then the import bill might go up to 25 lakh in the next 5 years.

An Initiative For The Environment

While noting that India will soon become completely 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) with the addition of flex-fuel engines in vehicles, Gadkari said,

"MD's of Suzuki, Toyota Motor Corporation and Hyundai Motor India has assured me that like America, Canada and Brazil, the vehicles in our nation will run on 100 per cent bio-ethanol, which produced by our farmers, instead of 100% petrol." He also noted that day is not far when vehicles will run on green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen has caught the fancy of some of the largest firms and governments around the world as they try to pivot to a more sustainable source of energy. It is one of the cleanest forms of energy in the world and is produced with the help of electrolysis through electricity generated from renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind.

On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagged the launch of a National Hydrogen Mission and announced his decision to transform India into a global hub for green hydrogen production and export.

Also Read: Jazz Icon Josephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman To Enter France's Pantheon

