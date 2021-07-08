Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Here Is The Complete List Of New Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for the first time reshuffled his cabinet during his second term since 2019. Government sources said that this cabinet is the 'youngest- ever' cabinet. However, the reshuffle led to many long-standing leaders resigning earlier in the day.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 15 Cabinet Ministers and 28 Ministers of State. The 43 ministers sworn in on Wednesday include new faces as well as existing leaders who have been elevated. The oath-taking ceremony was held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.



Among the leaders, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Tatu Rane, and others were newly assigned and Kiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya, Anurag Singh Thakur, and others were elevated from their MoS rank. 12 ministers resigned from their posts before the reshuffle which includes- Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo, and others.

Ahead of the reshuffle, the new Ministry of Cooperation was announced on Wednesday which aims at strengthening cooperation in the country. Its vision stands as "Sahkar se samriddhi" (Prosperity from cooperation). During the major reshuffle, Amit Shah was given this portfolio along with his existing Home Affairs Portfolio, reported NDTV.

Here Is A Complete List Of New Cabinet Ministers Assigned In The Reshuffle-



Narayan Tatu Rane - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Sarbananda Sonowal-Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH Dr. Virendra Kumar-Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Jyotiraditya M Scindia- Minister of Civil Aviation Ramchandra Prasad Singh-Minister of Steel Ashwini Vaishnaw- Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Pashupati Kumar Paras-Minister of Food Processing Industries Bhupender Yadav- Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment Kiren Rijiju-Minister of Law and Justice Raj Kumar Singh-Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy Hardeep Singh Puri- Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya-Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Parshottam Rupala-Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying G. Kishan Reddy-Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Anurag Singh Thakur- Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Newly Assigned Minister of State(MoS)

Pankaj Chaudhary- Ministry of Finance Anupriya Singh Patel- Ministry of Commerce and Industry S P Singh Baghel- Ministry of Law and Justice Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Shobha Karandlaje- Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma- Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Darshana Vikram Jardosh- Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways Meenakshi Lekhi- Ministry of External Affairs; and Ministry of Culture Annpurna Devi- Ministry of Education A Narayanaswamy- Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Kaushal Kishore- Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Ajay Bhatt- Ministry of Defence; and Ministry of Tourism B L Verma- Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Ministry of Cooperation Ajay Kumar- Ministry of Home Affairs Devusinh Chauhan- Ministry of Communications Bhagwanth Khuba- Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Kapil Moreshwar Patil- Ministry of Panchayati Raj Pratima Bhoumik- Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Subhas Sarkar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad- Ministry of Finance Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh- Ministry of External Affairs; and Ministry of Education Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Bishweswar Tudu- Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Ministry of Jal Shakti Shantanu Thakur- Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai- Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Ministry of AYUSH John Barla- Ministry of Minority Affairs Dr L Murugan- Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Nisith Pramanik- Ministry of Home Affairs; and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

