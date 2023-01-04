Union Cabinet Approves Rs 19,744 Cr For National Green Hydrogen Mission, All You Need To Know

The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4 has approved the National Green Energy Mission, which aims to make the country a global hub for the production of green hydrogen. According to an official statement, the total outlay of ₹19,744 crores has been approved for the mission.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which will formulate the guidelines for the scheme, will use ₹17,490 crores for the SIGHT programme, ₹1,466 crores for the future pilot projects, ₹400 crores for Research and Development, and ₹388 crores from mission components.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced the same while communicating with the media reporters. According to officials, the mission was launched on August 15, 2021, to increase the use of renewable energy and cut down the dependency on fossil fuels, reported The Hindu.

Know More About The Mission

The National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks to promote the production capacity of green hydrogen to at least 5 MMT per annum by 2030. It envisages an investment of over ₹8 lakh crore and has the potential to create over 6 lakh jobs.

The mission will also reduce India's dependency on fossil fuels, cutting down its imports of over ₹1 lakh crore and slashing the 50 MMT release of greenhouse gas annually. Apart from the abovementioned outcomes, the mission will also benefit the country on several fronts, including creating export opportunities and decarbonising energy, mobility and industrial sectors.

According to the central government, the National Green Hydrogen Mission will also help create employment opportunities and develop indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

While briefing about the project, the minister added that the mission would support pilot projects and production pathways. The states or regions identified as large-scale producers of green hydrogen will be developed into Hydrogen Hubs.

For the research and development task, a public-private partnership guideline will be developed under the mission. It will be goal-oriented and time-bound, developing technology at a global level. The stakeholders will be given skill development programmes to understand and implement the required actions for making the project sustainable.

