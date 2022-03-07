All section
Amritsar: BSF Jawan Opens Fire At Colleagues, 5 Killed

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Trending
28,  7 March 2022 8:48 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

The Police said that five jawans of the border security force (BSF) were killed in a firing opened by a constable with his duty weapon in Amritsar’s Khasa headquarters on Sunday.

Five personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed in Amritsar after a constable opened fire on his colleagues with his duty weapon. The incident occurred at 10:15 AM in Amritsar's Khasa Headquarters when the accused was present in the barrack. The Paramilitary organization defined the incident at 144 Battalion HQ as a case of fratricide and ordered a court of inquiry while the local police registered a case. Currently, both the BSF and the local police are investigating the matter.

IG Declines Previous Enmity Among Accused And The Victims

Constable Sattepa S K of the 'B' company opened fire and killed Head Constables Toraskar D S from Maharashtra, Ram Binod from Bihar, Rattan Singh from Jammu and Kashmir and Baljinder Kumar from Haryana. Sources from the BSF also shared that the accused fired on the vehicle of the Officiating Commandant Satish Mishra, who escaped unhurt. While a few personnel shared that Satteppa was upset over his duty hours, the BSF IG (Punjab) Asif Jalal declined that the incident was related to duty norms of the previous enmity, The Indian Express reported.

Highlighting The Mental Health Issues Among Military, Paramilitary Personnel

Six jawans were critically injured because of the firing, and five were declared dead at the hospital while the sixth was receiving treatment. Constable Satteppa is amongst the five who lost their lives in the incident. Amritsar (Rural) SSP Deepak Hilori confirmed that all the victims died of bullet injuries but was "not sure" how Satteppa, from Karnataka, was killed. The incident again brings to light the urgent need to check people's mental health in the military and paramilitary services. Living in hostile conditions for longer durations, staying away from family, marital problems and strenuous physical activities can take a toll on one's mental health. However, the personnel might feel the need to seek therapy do not do so because of the prevailing stigma of mental health issues.


Also Read: 'When There Are Fewer Jobs, 80% Women Think Men Should Be Preferred For The Position', Says Survey

Must Reads

Similar Posts

