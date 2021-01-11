"Brown Dog, Go Home": Indian Players 'Racially' Abused By Australian Crowd During Sydney Test Match

A section of Australian crowd was found passing racially abusive comments at the Indian cricketers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah while they were fielding on the boundary line during the third day of the Sydney Test.

Siraj went up and complained to his skipper Aijinkya Rahane and on-field umpires. The play was halted for 10 minutes before the tea break, police called in and six people were ejected from the stadium.

The six told Siraj and fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah, "You brown dog, go home. We don't like you". The two had been called 'monkeys, wanker and motherf*****" on Saturday. Team India had lodged an official complaint with ICC, which is looking into the matter.

On Sunday, Cricket Australia (CA) "unreservedly" apologised to the Indian team and launched a parallel probe with NSW police, promising to take the "strongest measures" against anyone found guilty of vilification.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was also once a victim of racial abuse on the boundary line in Australia took to microblogging site Twitter and tweeted his annoyance over the matter.

Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

An Indian team official said, "We will move on from this incident-like possibly many such incidents that former Indian teams or other sides from the subcontinent have been subjected to on tours over the years. Whatever this culture change that they (Aussies) harping about, the fact is, this (sort of abuse) comes naturally to them," reported The Times of India.



He further added, "It just doesn't end. At airports, while leaving the hotel, inside the stadium, on the streets- somewhere you're going to get it. It's nobody's fault that some nameless, insensitive and vile human is going to let his or her tongue loose. But it'll happen and there's no running away from it. That's a fact."

Former cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said that racism has no place in the sport and that "Cricket never discriminates."

SPORT is meant to UNITE us, not DIVIDE us.



Cricket never discriminates. The bat & ball recognizes talent of the person holding them - not race, colour, religion or nationality. Those who don't understand this have NO PLACE in a sporting arena.@ICC @BCCI @CricketAus #racism — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2021

