Trending

"Brown Dog, Go Home": Indian Players 'Racially' Abused By Australian Crowd During Sydney Test Match

A section of Australian crowd was found passing racially abusive comments at the Indian cricketers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah while they were fielding on the boundary line during the third day of the Sydney Test.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 Jan 2021 9:19 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-11T14:55:41+05:30
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Brown Dog, Go Home: Indian Players Racially Abused By Australian Crowd During Sydney Test Match

Image Credit: Twitter 

A section of Australian crowd was found passing racially abusive comments at the Indian cricketers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah while they were fielding on the boundary line during the third day of the Sydney Test.

Siraj went up and complained to his skipper Aijinkya Rahane and on-field umpires. The play was halted for 10 minutes before the tea break, police called in and six people were ejected from the stadium.

The six told Siraj and fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah, "You brown dog, go home. We don't like you". The two had been called 'monkeys, wanker and motherf*****" on Saturday. Team India had lodged an official complaint with ICC, which is looking into the matter.

On Sunday, Cricket Australia (CA) "unreservedly" apologised to the Indian team and launched a parallel probe with NSW police, promising to take the "strongest measures" against anyone found guilty of vilification.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who was also once a victim of racial abuse on the boundary line in Australia took to microblogging site Twitter and tweeted his annoyance over the matter.

An Indian team official said, "We will move on from this incident-like possibly many such incidents that former Indian teams or other sides from the subcontinent have been subjected to on tours over the years. Whatever this culture change that they (Aussies) harping about, the fact is, this (sort of abuse) comes naturally to them," reported The Times of India.

He further added, "It just doesn't end. At airports, while leaving the hotel, inside the stadium, on the streets- somewhere you're going to get it. It's nobody's fault that some nameless, insensitive and vile human is going to let his or her tongue loose. But it'll happen and there's no running away from it. That's a fact."

Former cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said that racism has no place in the sport and that "Cricket never discriminates."

Also Read: 'Stop Covaxin Trials On Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors', NGOs Write To PM Modi

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian