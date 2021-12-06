All section
Caste discrimination
Brother Beheads Pregnant Sister With Mothers Help For Eloping; Puts Severed Head On Display​

Credits: NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Brother Beheads Pregnant Sister With Mother's Help For Eloping; Puts Severed Head On Display​

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Maharashtra,  6 Dec 2021 12:26 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The deceased went to make tea for her family, and a few minutes later, the brother went to the kitchen and attacked her from behind with a sickle, chopped her head off while the mother held her legs.

A despicable case was reported from Maharashtra, where a 19-year-old pregnant woman was beheaded by her brother for eloping.

The brother committed the crime with the help of their mother. The incident was reported from the Aurangabad district on Sunday, December 5.

According to the report, the victim, Kirti Thore had run away in June and had been living with her husband since then. Their house was located in the middle of a field, where the former worked with her mother-in-law.

Puts Severed Head On Display

Last week, her mother had visited her, and on Sunday, she went again with her son.

The deceased went to make tea for her family, while her husband was in another room and was in a run-down condition. A few minutes later, the brother went to the kitchen and attacked her from behind with a sickle, chopped her head off while the mother held her legs.

The husband woke up listening to the sounds of utensils and rushed to the kitchen. The teenager also tried to attack his brother-in-law; however, he escaped.

He took the head to the corridor and waved it off for the public display, NDTV reported. Neighbours informed that the accused allegedly clicked a picture with the severed head. Later, the brother and mother surrendered at the Virgoan police station and were arrested.

Also Read: Can IIT Madras Students' Innovation Help End Manual Scavenging?

dishonour killing 
Maharashtra 
aurangabad 

