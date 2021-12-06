Brother Beheads Pregnant Sister With Mother's Help For Eloping; Puts Severed Head On Display​

A despicable case was reported from Maharashtra, where a 19-year-old pregnant woman was beheaded by her brother for eloping.

The brother committed the crime with the help of their mother. The incident was reported from the Aurangabad district on Sunday, December 5.

According to the report, the victim, Kirti Thore had run away in June and had been living with her husband since then. Their house was located in the middle of a field, where the former worked with her mother-in-law.

Puts Severed Head On Display

Last week, her mother had visited her, and on Sunday, she went again with her son.

The deceased went to make tea for her family, while her husband was in another room and was in a run-down condition. A few minutes later, the brother went to the kitchen and attacked her from behind with a sickle, chopped her head off while the mother held her legs.

The husband woke up listening to the sounds of utensils and rushed to the kitchen. The teenager also tried to attack his brother-in-law; however, he escaped.

He took the head to the corridor and waved it off for the public display, NDTV reported. Neighbours informed that the accused allegedly clicked a picture with the severed head. Later, the brother and mother surrendered at the Virgoan police station and were arrested.

