Caste discrimination
Brand Mumbai: Top Business Founders Team Up To Push Citys Startup Ecosystem

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
'Brand Mumbai': Top Business Founders Team Up To Push City's Startup Ecosystem

Maharashtra,  10 Nov 2022 8:30 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

In an effort to nurture and promote startup culture in the business capital, top entrepreneurs have come together to form an organisation that will aim to make ‘Brand Mumbai’ a startup hub.

To develop, promote and nurture the startup and entrepreneurship culture in the financial capital of India, over 30 established business founders have teamed up to form an organisation. The vision is to build 'Brand Mumbai,' a startup hub.

According to reports, the organisation is likely to be named 'TEAM' (Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai) and headed by Aakrit Vaish, co-founder of Haptik, and Harsh Jain, co-founder of Dream 11.

Know About 'TEAM'

TEAM will be registered as a not-for-profit entity, and the members will contribute to the organisation's financial independence. The new-age entrepreneurs will also engage with the government to bring and develop policies that will push the startup ecosystem in the city.

Several founders of Mumbai-based startups will be part of the not-for-profit entity- Zepto, Upstox, Pharmeasy, Rebel Foods, and Clevertap, among others. Every stakeholder would contribute to making the business capital a startup hub where founders will want to base their businesses.

Mumbai To Become New Startup Hub

Bengaluru has always been in the spotlight for being the startup hub of India. Notably, India's first three unicorns- Flipkart, Mu Sigma, and InMobi are headquartered in Bengaluru. However, Mumbai has also shown its potential when it comes to establishing several startups.

Around 18 unicorns, out of India's 108, are based in Mumbai, which brings it to third place after Bengaluru and Delhi. Despite being among the three top cities for startups in India, the city has never been recognised as a startup hub.

The TEAM will aim to bring financial capital into the spotlight by providing ease of business and resources to founders of startups. According to a report by The Economic Times, several professionals will be hired to work in the organisation.

Also Read: 'Show National Interest Content For 30 Minutes', Centre Drafts New Rules For TV Channels

Mumbai 
Startup Hub 
Brand Mumbai 
Startups in Mumbai 

