Fresh Term Of Bombay HC Judge Who Delivered Controversial Verdicts On Sexual Assault Slashed To One Year

A Bombay High Court additional judge, who had given two controversial verdicts in sexual assault cases, was given a fresh one-year term as an additional judge, instead of two years based on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium on Friday, February 12.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being promoted as permanent judges, reported NDTV.

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala's fresh tenure would begin on February 13.

The Supreme Court collegium, in January, had withdrawn its nod to a proposal for the appointment of Justice Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the court soon after her two controversial verdicts.

The collegium had at first, recommended that she be given a fresh term as an additional judge for two years. Later, the government issued a notification saying she has been given a fresh term only for one year.

The decision was taken after the judge faced incessant criticism for her remarks related to sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Justice Ganediwala had acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast as he did not make skin-to-skin contact. In another verdict, the judge ruled that holding hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping trousers do not amount to "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act.

On January 27, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court order acquitting the man, calling it a dangerous precedent.

