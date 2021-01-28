Trending

'Holding Girl's Hands, Opening Pant's Zip Does Not Amount To Sexual Assault Under POCSO': Bombay HC

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by a 50-year-old man challenging a session court's order sentencing him for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   28 Jan 2021 10:40 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-28T16:16:22+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Holding Girls Hands, Opening Pants Zip Does Not Amount To Sexual Assault Under POCSO: Bombay HC

Holding hands of a minor girl and opening of the zip of pants does not fall under the purview of ''sexual assault'' or ''aggravated sexual assault'' of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said.

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by a 50-year-old man challenging a session court's order sentencing him for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

In October 2020, the convict, Libnus Kujur, was convicted under sections 354-A (1)(i) (outraging modesty) and 448 (house-trespass) of the IPC and sections 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act, India Today reported.

Justice Ganediwala, in her order, said that while the prosecution has established that the accused entered the house of the victim with an intention to outrage her modesty, it cannot constitute the charge of ''sexual assault'' or ''aggravated sexual assault''.

The high court cited that the definition of "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act that mentions that there has to be "physical contact with sexual intent without penetration".

"The acts of ''holding the hands of the prosecutrix (victim)'', or ''opened zip of the pant'' as has been allegedly witnessed by the prosecution witness (mother of the victim), in the opinion of this court, does not fit in the definition of ''sexual assault''," Justice Ganediwala said.

"At the most, the minor offence punishable under section 354-A(1)(i) of the IPC read with section 12 of the POCSO Act is proved against the appellant (Kujur)," the HC said.

What Was The Case?

Kujur had entered the house of the victim when her mother had gone to work on February 12, 2018. When the mother came back from work, she found the accused holding the hand of her daughter with the zip of his pants open.

The mother, in her complaint, had mentioned that the accused had removed his private part from the pant and asked her daughter to come to bed to sleep.

"Considering the nature of the act, which could be established by the prosecution and considering the punishment provided for the aforesaid crimes, in the opinion of this Court, the imprisonment which he has already undergone would serve the purpose," the HC said.

In another damning statement this month, the Bombay High Court had acquitted a man of sexual assault after it observed that pressing breasts of a child without direct "skin to skin" physical contact does not constitute "sexual assault" under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Indian Express reported.

Also Read: 'Groping Without Skin Contact Not Sexual Assault': Bombay High Court

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian