Netflix Asked To Stop Streaming 'Bombay Begums' Over 'Inappropriate' Portrayal Of Children

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday, March 11, asked streaming platform Netflix to stop airing the web series 'Bombay Begums', saying that its content may encourage abuse and exploitation of children.

The national child rights body issued a notice to the OTT platform demanding a detailed action report within 24 hours. The body also warned Netflix of "appropriate legal action", reported NDTV.

NCPCR said it received a complaint from two Twitter handles about certain scenes of the show that was released on Netflix on March 8.

"From normalisation of minors indulging in casual sex we now hate web series showing minors having cocaine," the child rights body quoted one of the tweets. "Screengrab from Bombay Begums where a 13-year-old is snorting coke as the party she goes to is all about alcohol, drugs."

Further, the notice cited a tweet by a Twitter account called 'Gems of Bollywood', which opposed the portrayal of children in an "appropriate manner".

Acting on the "serious" allegations, the child rights body said that it did not allow "representing, portraying and glorifying children in India in such a manner" on any media platform, including the internet and OTTs.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the tweet, under Section 13 111(j) of CPCR Act, 2005 [Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act] and is of the view that the series with this type of content will not only pollute the young minds of the children, and may also result into abuse and exploitation of children at the hands of the perpetrators)/offenders," the notice stated.

"Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," it added.

Also Read: "Restrictions Only If Threat To Sovereignty Of India": Centre Releases Guidelines To Regulate OTT, Digital Media