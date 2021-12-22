BMTC Announces Free Bus Passes For Women Employed In Garment Factories

All section
Image Credits: Wikipedia

Karnataka,  22 Dec 2021 11:41 AM GMT

The corporation said that 40 percent of the fee would be borne by the employer, who will have to submit the list of employees to the labour board.

Taking a progressive move that would provide recognition to the contributions of women workers in garment factories, the Karnataka government has decided to provide free bus passes. This move will benefit around 2.5 lakh female workers so that they can travel to their workplace.

However, 40 per cent of the pass amount will have to be borne by the garment factory workers where women are employed.

The Karnataka state government's project 'Vanitha Sangathi' under which the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) in collaboration with the Labour department has decided to issue free monthly bus passes from January next year, said BMTC in a statement.

According to the statement, women should submit their requests to the factory owners to avail themselves of the pass.

Monthly Bus Passes

Further, the statement also mentioned that the factory management should compile the list of women employees seeking passes and submit it to Karnataka Labour Board, Bengaluru, reported Deccan Herald.

According to the information released, the Labour Board would verify the applications first and then later submit the list of qualified women employees to the BMTC. Then, it will issue the monthly bus passes once it confirms the receipt of 40 per cent of the pass amount (which is the garments owner's share).

The transport corporation also said that 'Vanitha Sangathi' pass holders can travel in all ordinary services of BMTC.

