Trending

BMC Plans Rejuvenation Project For 3 Lakes Plagued By Sewage Discharge

Under the Rs 1 crore rejuvenation project, the civic body will appoint a consultant that will prepare and submit a report on measures to stop the discharge of sewage and dirty water from drains into these lakes within one year after a work order is issued.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   4 Aug 2021 1:35 PM GMT
Writer : Chahat Suri | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Ankita Singh
BMC Plans Rejuvenation Project For 3 Lakes Plagued By Sewage Discharge

Image Credits: Wikipedia

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed rejuvenating the Sion Talao and Sheetal Talao in Kurla and Digeshwar Talao in Charkop to avert sewage discharge, a primary source of pollution, into the three water bodies. Under the ₹1 crore project, the civic body will appoint a consultant to prepare and submit a course of action to derail the discharge of sewage and dirty water from drains into these lakes within a period of one year after a work order is issued.

The consultant will check the feasibility of treating sewage before being discharged into lakes as per the civic officials. The proposal for appointing a consultant will be proposed before the Standing Committee for approval.

Lakes and Urbanisation

Previously, these lakes were significant sources of drinking water. However, after the dams were built and drinking water was brought through taps, they slowly inched and were relinquished. Several of these lakes disappeared with rapid urbanisation development.

The water quality of these lakes declined due to the discharge of heavy amounts of sewage and dirty water from the city. Formerly, the civic body had taken up the beautification work of these lakes. Still, most labours were concretised, and hardly anything was carried out to clean or prevent sewage flow into the lakes.

NGT Directs To Ensure Sewage Treatment

In 2020, National Green Tribunal (NGT) fined BMC for not taking enough steps to prevent pollution in water bodies. The NGT also directed the civic body to prepare a plan to ensure sewage treatment before discharge in these water bodies.

Civic officials stated that during the British era, about 129 water bodies existed in the city. Whereas, presently, only 50 lakes are in good shape.

Also Read: Unemployment Rate Touches 4-Month Low As 3.2 Million People Become Jobless In July

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Chahat Suri

Chahat Suri

Remote Intern

Chahat is a diligent, lively and a competitive student who is on her way to explore the world. An individual with a creative outlook, offering unconventional ideas, who wants to broaden her horizons in broadcast media and content writing.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian