BMC Plans Rejuvenation Project For 3 Lakes Plagued By Sewage Discharge

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed rejuvenating the Sion Talao and Sheetal Talao in Kurla and Digeshwar Talao in Charkop to avert sewage discharge, a primary source of pollution, into the three water bodies. Under the ₹1 crore project, the civic body will appoint a consultant to prepare and submit a course of action to derail the discharge of sewage and dirty water from drains into these lakes within a period of one year after a work order is issued.

The consultant will check the feasibility of treating sewage before being discharged into lakes as per the civic officials. The proposal for appointing a consultant will be proposed before the Standing Committee for approval.

Lakes and Urbanisation

Previously, these lakes were significant sources of drinking water. However, after the dams were built and drinking water was brought through taps, they slowly inched and were relinquished. Several of these lakes disappeared with rapid urbanisation development.

The water quality of these lakes declined due to the discharge of heavy amounts of sewage and dirty water from the city. Formerly, the civic body had taken up the beautification work of these lakes. Still, most labours were concretised, and hardly anything was carried out to clean or prevent sewage flow into the lakes.

NGT Directs To Ensure Sewage Treatment

In 2020, National Green Tribunal (NGT) fined BMC for not taking enough steps to prevent pollution in water bodies. The NGT also directed the civic body to prepare a plan to ensure sewage treatment before discharge in these water bodies.

Civic officials stated that during the British era, about 129 water bodies existed in the city. Whereas, presently, only 50 lakes are in good shape.

