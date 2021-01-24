BJP To Hold 'Rath Yatra' In Various Delhi-Riot Affected Areas Seeking Donations For Ram Temple

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to undertake a 'Rath Yatra' in Delhi to collect donations for the Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya, covering several areas that were affected in the February 2020 riots.

The yatra which has been planned by North East Delhi MP and former BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari is scheduled for February 1 to 27. Many BJP leaders have been accused by the victims of the Northeast Delhi riots of instigating violence in February 2020. Now, the party workers are covering some of the riot-affected areas, to collect the donations.

For the yatra, a nine-seater van will be modified into a rath (chariot), which would have images of Lord Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the planned temple building, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, reported The Wire.

The campaign is called the 'Shri Ram Jammabhoomi Nirman Nidhi Abhiyan'. It would start from Timarpur and covers areas like Chand Bagh, which witnessed massive violence last year, and Yamuna Vihar on the first day.

Tiwari said the party would reach out to nearly 43 lakh families to collect contributions, and cover all the sections of the society, as people from the 'minority community' wished to contribute to the cause.

However, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader had claimed that the cadres would not contact the 'non-Hindu- families', the media reported.

Last week, on January 18, Andhra Pradesh Chief Somu Veerraju announced that the party would undertake a Rath Yatra, to protest against the attacks on temples and other 'anti-Hindu- activities' that have been happening under the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party regime. It would start from Ramatheertham to Kapila Theertham from February 4.

Several leaders and members of the party have been accused of triggering violence in the riots, one of them being the BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

According to media reports, within hours of the Kapil Mishra's speech on February 23 2020, violence broke out in various parts of North East Delhi, including Shiv Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Ashok Nagar, Bhagirathi Vihar, Bhajanpura and Kardam Puri.

Several activists, students and people opposing the CAA-NRC implementation were detained and arrested. The riots left more than 50 people dead and hundreds injured.

