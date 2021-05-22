Trending

A majority of the expenditure was incurred towards arranging chartered aircraft travel expenses of the star campaigners, including JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

BJP Spent Over Rs 26 Cr During Bihar Assembly Polls: Report

Image Credits: Patrika

Nearly ₹26.7 crore was spent by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. The amount was allocated from the party's central headquarters.

As per The New Indian Express, the gross amount of expenses incurred during the election period by the party stood at ₹28 crore which included a total of 16.5 crore provided to the party candidates as financial assistance. Reports have mentioned that most of the workers received ₹15 lakh each.

A majority of the expenditure was incurred towards arranging chartered aircraft travel expenses of the star campaigners, including party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The publication reported that the gross expenses made by the party, both by the central headquarters and the state unit between the period extending from announcement till completion of the elections, stood at nearly ₹ 71.73 crore. Meanwhile, the gross receipts during this period were to the tune of ₹35.83 crore.

While the central headquarters recorded a gross receipt of ₹ 31.88 crore, the same for the state unit was ₹3.9 crore.

Substantial Amount Paid On Ads

Notably, a substantial amount was spent on media advertisements, including the sum paid to Google India.

The Assembly elections were held in three phases for the months of October and November. It was held in three phases for a total of 243 seats. The National Democratic Alliance of the BJP, JDU and other parties won the elections.

