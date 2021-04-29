UP: BJP MLA Kesar Singh Gangwar From Bareilly Dies Of Covid-19

Trending

On April 18, BJP MLA Kesar Singh Gangwar From Bareilly tested Covid positive and was rushed to Ram Murti Medical College in Bareilly, where his condition deteriorated. Later, he was transferred by the state government to a private super-speciality hospital in Noida, where he succumbed.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   29 April 2021 2:49 PM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: Pixabay.com

On Wednesday, Kesar Singh Gangwar, a 64-year-old BJP MLA from Bareilly's Nawabganj constituency, died of Covid-19, reported The Times Of India. On April 18, he tested positive and was rushed to Ram Murti Medical College in Bareilly, where his condition deteriorated. Vishal, his son, also took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the treatment he received. Later, the MLA was transferred by the state government to a private super-speciality hospital in Noida, where he succumbed. Gangwar is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other BJP leaders expressed their condolence on Twitter.


Politicians Who Succumbed To Covid-19

Several politicians across all the parties have died due to Covid-19. Last Friday, Suresh Srivastava, a legislator from Lucknow, and Ramesh Chandra Diwakar, a member of the Auraiyya Legislative Assembly, died of Covid-19. Two UP ministers, Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun — MLAs from Naugawan Sadat and Ghatampur, respectively — died of Covid complications during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

On April 16, Samir Ghosh, an independent candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections, and Pradip Kumar, a Revolutionary Socialist Party politician, died of Covid. The infectious disease claimed the lives of incumbent TMC MLA Abdur Rahman, Gouri Sankar Dutta, who recently joined the BJP after leaving the TMC, and senior Congress leader and former Delhi Minister AK Walia earlier this month.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Witness A 1,800% Spike In Covid 19 Cases After Mahakumbh, Preparations Are On For The Char Dham Yatra Next Month

