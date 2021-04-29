UP: BJP MLA Kesar Singh Gangwar From Bareilly Dies Of Covid-19

On Wednesday, Kesar Singh Gangwar, a 64-year-old BJP MLA from Bareilly's Nawabganj constituency, died of Covid-19, reported The Times Of India. On April 18, he tested positive and was rushed to Ram Murti Medical College in Bareilly, where his condition deteriorated. Vishal, his son, also took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the treatment he received. Later, the MLA was transferred by the state government to a private super-speciality hospital in Noida, where he succumbed. Gangwar is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other BJP leaders expressed their condolence on Twitter.

BJP MLA from Bareilly's Nawabganj constituency Kesar Singh Gangwar has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 64: Family sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2021





उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा के सदस्य श्री केसर सिंह जी के निधन की खबर अत्यंत दुःखद है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 28, 2021

Politicians Who Succumbed To Covid-19

Several politicians across all the parties have died due to Covid-19. Last Friday, Suresh Srivastava, a legislator from Lucknow, and Ramesh Chandra Diwakar, a member of the Auraiyya Legislative Assembly, died of Covid-19. Two UP ministers, Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun — MLAs from Naugawan Sadat and Ghatampur, respectively — died of Covid complications during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

On April 16, Samir Ghosh, an independent candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections, and Pradip Kumar, a Revolutionary Socialist Party politician, died of Covid. The infectious disease claimed the lives of incumbent TMC MLA Abdur Rahman, Gouri Sankar Dutta, who recently joined the BJP after leaving the TMC, and senior Congress leader and former Delhi Minister AK Walia earlier this month.

