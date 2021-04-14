Trending

BJP MP Requests Election Commission To Postpone Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections

On 13 April, Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases ever, with 18,021 cases reported.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   14 April 2021 12:09 PM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
BJP MP Requests Election Commission To Postpone Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections
Image Credits: Jagaran Times

Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP from Mohan Lalganj constituency, Uttar Pradesh, has requested the Election Commission of India on Twitter to postpone the panchayat elections in the region amidst rising cases of Covid-19. The first phase of voting for Panchayat elections is to take place on April 15.

He tweeted, "In Lucknow, thousands of families are in the grip of Corona. The corpses are piled up in the crematorium. It is important to save lives now, and not conduct elections".

The Panchayat elections in Lucknow are to be held in four phases commencing from 15 April. On April 19, the second phase will be held, followed by the third on April 26 and the fourth on April 29. In total, 75 districts will be participating in the four phases. Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi are to vote on April 15. The votes will be counted on May 2. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On 13 April, Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases ever, with 18,021 cases reported, bringing the state's death toll to 9,309. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for Covid 19 on Wednesday. The state has 95,980 active coronavirus cases.

Kaushal Kishore is a BJP member of parliament from Lucknow's Mohanlal Ganj constituency. He also serves as the state president of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha.

Also Read: UP Panchayat Elections: BJP Gives Ticket To Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Sengar's Wife

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Kishan Rao

Kishan Rao

Associate Manager, Growth and Expansion

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian