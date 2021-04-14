BJP MP Requests Election Commission To Postpone Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections

Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP from Mohan Lalganj constituency, Uttar Pradesh, has requested the Election Commission of India on Twitter to postpone the panchayat elections in the region amidst rising cases of Covid-19. The first phase of voting for Panchayat elections is to take place on April 15.

He tweeted, "In Lucknow, thousands of families are in the grip of Corona. The corpses are piled up in the crematorium. It is important to save lives now, and not conduct elections".

निर्वाचन आयोग से मेरी अपील है लखनऊ में covid कंट्रोल से बाहर है, लखनऊ में कई हजार परिवार करोना की चपेट में बुरी तरह बर्बाद हो रहे हैं, श्मशान घाटों पर लाशों के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। चुनाव जरूरी नहीं है लेकिन लोगों की जान बचाना जरूरी है, — Kaushal Kishore (@mp_kaushal) April 13, 2021

The Panchayat elections in Lucknow are to be held in four phases commencing from 15 April. On April 19, the second phase will be held, followed by the third on April 26 and the fourth on April 29. In total, 75 districts will be participating in the four phases. Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Hathras, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi are to vote on April 15. The votes will be counted on May 2. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



On 13 April, Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases ever, with 18,021 cases reported, bringing the state's death toll to 9,309. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for Covid 19 on Wednesday. The state has 95,980 active coronavirus cases.

Kaushal Kishore is a BJP member of parliament from Lucknow's Mohanlal Ganj constituency. He also serves as the state president of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha.

