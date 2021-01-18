BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Bengali Actress For Tweeting Meme That Hurt Hindu Sentiments

Veteran BJP leader and former governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy, has filed against Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh, for allegedly sharing a meme on Twitter that hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The FIR filed by Roy states that he came across Ghosh's profile and saw the meme/morphed image disrespecting the Hindu God Shiva. The enclosed image insulted the religious beliefs and was offensive under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, among other laws.

Tweeting the same, he requested the police to take cognizance of the offence and initiate a probe against the actress. Another complaint against Ghosh was registered in Bengaluru.

@sayani06 You have already been reported to Kolkata Police. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile a person from Guwahati has told me that his religious feelings have been hurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope Assam Police will take cognizance and ask for remand. pic.twitter.com/qn94doOPdG — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) January 16, 2021

The actress claims the meme dates back to February 2015 and the obnoxious image was not shared by her. Her account was hacked the same time the image was posted.

She had joined the social networking site in 2010 but was not active for a long time. Later she discovered that her account had been hacked and needed to be retrieved immediately. The moment she was made aware of the image, she deleted it immediately.

"For various reasons, we could only do that after 2017, and I got back in touch with the Twitter world with a bang. We have skipped a few unnecessary posts while deleting most," she said. Ghosh asserted she would never hurt the sentiments of the people and had complete faith in the sensibilities of the judgment of the people.

Roy had also pointed out to the actress's recent comment over the chant of "Jai Sri Ram" by motorcycle-borne youths.



