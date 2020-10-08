'Women Like Hathras Victim Are Often Found Dead In Fields', BJP Leader Summoned By NCW For Comment

BJP leader Ranjeet Srivastava, who claimed that women like the Hathras victim often found dead in farms has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). The BJP leader sparked a massive row with his offensive remarks against the 19-year-old woman who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The NCW has said it has sent a notice to BJP leader Ranjeet Srivastava and also summoned him on October 26 to provide an explanation for his scathing remarks shaming the victim.

NCW tweeted on Wednesday tweeted, "@NCWIndia strongly condemns the offensive and defamatory remarks made by political leader #RanjeetSrivastava regarding the #Hathras victim. The Commission has sent him a notice directing him to appear before NCW on October 26th at 11 AM to give an explanation."

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also said that Srivastava is "not fit" to be called the leader of any party.

"He is not fit to be called leader of any party. He is showing his primitive and sick mindset and I am going to send notice to him," Sharma tweeted.

In a video that went viral on social media, Srivastava said, "Such girls are found dead in only some places. They will be found dead in sugarcane, corn and millet fields or in bushes, gutters or forests. Why are they never found dead in paddy or wheat fields?" Srivastava said.

The leader also explained that the Hathras victim's death was because of an affair with the rape accused.

The young woman in Hathras was allegedly gang-raped by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

She was then cremated in the dead of the night by cops, without the presence of her family. Local police officers, however, claimed that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

