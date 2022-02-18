All section
Blaming Previous Ministers Than Admitting Mistakes: Former PM Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi

Credits: Twitter (Narendra Modi), Wikipedia 

Trending
'Blaming Previous Ministers Than Admitting Mistakes': Former PM Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi

India,  18 Feb 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Singh said that while the country reels from inflation and unemployment, the government continue to run its agenda of fake nationalism and promises, which is hollow and dangerous.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has alleged the central government of indulging in 'fake nationalism', which is hollow and dangerous and is entirely a British rule adaption. Singh spoke during a video message he released on Thursday, February 17, appealing to the voters of Punjab to vote for Congress.

Blaming Former Ministers

While the country reels under inflation and unemployment, the government continues to run its agenda of fake nationalism and promises, which is hollow and dangerous, he said. Despite being in power for seven and a half years, the government blames first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for people's problems rather than admitting its mistakes and rectifying them.

Reflecting on his 10-year term as a PM, Singh said that the position was scary and should not be used to blame history for downplaying faults. The former minister said he instead took blames than undermining India's pride.

"When I was prime minister for ten years, I spoke through my work. I never let the country lose prestige and undermined its pride. I am satisfied that I was called 'Maun Mohan', and several false allegations were levelled against the government, but the nation remembers my good work, but the BJP has been exposed," The Wire quoted him as saying.

Failed Foreign Policy

Singh said the government had failed foreign policy, and it is evident, given how China is sitting at the border and efforts are being made to suppress it. "I hope the PM has understood that foreign policy can't be conducted by forcibly hugging leaders, playing on swings or going for biryani uninvited," he lamented.

The Centre was fulfilling its selfish motives in the economic policy, dividing people and inciting violence, he added.

Divide & Rule Policy

In a scathing attack, Singh alleged the government following the 'divide-and-rule' policy earlier adopted by the colonial. "Constitutional institutions are being weakened," he said.

Maligning Punjab & Punjabis

Reiterating the sensitivity of the state assembly polls, Singh urged the Punjab voters to not fall for BJP's promises and their divisive policies. The party intended to malign Punjab and Punjabis, he added.

Also Read: Despite Aadhaar Verification, Rs 2,589 Cr Of PM-KISAN Scheme Funds Transferred To Ineligible Beneficiaries: RTI

