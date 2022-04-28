All section
Caste discrimination
Independent Of Human Intervention; Birth, Death Reporting To Be Automated, Mentions Report

Image Credit: Unsplash

Trending
Independent Of Human Intervention; Birth, Death Reporting To Be Automated, Mentions Report

India,  28 April 2022 8:33 AM GMT

The Union government plans to revamp the Civil Registration System (CRS) to enable real-time recording of birth and deaths, with minimal human intervention and independent of location, the annual report of the Home Ministry mentioned.

The annual report for 2020-2021 of the Union Home Ministry mentioned that the Centre was planning to revamp the Civil Registration System (CRS) to register births and deaths in real-time with minimum human intervention.

The CRS is run by the Registrar General of India and is linked with the National Population Register (NPR), which already has the data of 119 crore residents. The report also highlighted a need to update the NPR, which was first collated in 2010 and was then updated in 2015 with the Aadhar card, mobile numbers and ration card numbers.

CRS System Facing Several Challenges

The report mentioned, "The CRS system faces challenges in terms of timeliness, efficiency and uniformity, leading to delayed under-coverage of birth and death. To address the challenges faced by the system in providing prompt service delivery to the public, the government of India has decided to introduce transformational changes in CRS through an IT-enabled backbone leading to registration of birth and death on a real-time basis with minimum human intervention", The Hindu reported.

Further, the report mentioned that the changes would be in terms of automating the process of delivery points so that the service delivery is time-bound, uniform and free from discretion.

Implementation In Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities

Last year, several states had reported instances of the online registration system being compromised because the login IDs of the registrars and their passwords were available in the public domain. The RGI, which currently functions under the Home Ministry, has proposed amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, that would enable it to maintain the database.

However, it remains to be seen how the automation procedure would be implemented in tier-2, tier-3 cities and rural areas, where the technology penetration is way lower than the urban and metropolitan cities.

Also Read: Mangaluru: 80-Year-Old Beggar Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Temple's Annadana Programme

