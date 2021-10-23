Bill Gates Congratulates India For Crossing 100-Crore COVID Vaccination Milestone In 278 Days

Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Bill Gates lauded India for administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, stating that it was a demonstration of its innovation and calibre to efficiently produce at scale, brought to fruition by unrelenting efforts of millions of health workers. "India has administered 1 billion vaccine doses, a testament to its innovation, ability to manufacture at scale, and the efforts of millions of health workers backed by CoWIN," Gates said on Twitter, a day after the nation crossed the said milestone.

In his post, Gates also tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Union health ministry.

The figure of one billion includes both single and fully (double) jabbed beneficiaries. The Centre has a target of fully vaccinating all adults (18 years and above) by the end of this year. However, the central government is yet to roll out the information on COVID vaccination for those below 18 years of age.

Earlier, on August 28, the co-founder of Microsoft had extended his congratulation on the day when India crossed the 1 crore mark of inoculation drive against the novel coronavirus.

This had also marked the first time when India achieved its feat of 10 billion mark of vaccination drive in a single day. Since then, this record has been achieved 4 times by India.

