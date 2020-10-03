Bihar: Dalit Teen Dies By Suicide After Alleged Gang-Rape, Case Registered

Amid widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, yet Dalit teenage girl died by suicide on October 2 after allegedly being gang-raped by four men in Bihar's Gaya district.

According to the police, the girl's parents have filed a case of gang rape and have named three of the four accused as Rahul Kumar, Chintu Kumar and Chandan Kumar.

The fourth accused remains unidentified, the police said.

Opposition parties, including Congress and RJD, are likely to corner Bihar's ruling coalition led by Nitish Kumar Yadav over women's safety, atrocities against Dalits, the three controversial farm bills passed in the Parliament amid continued opposition by farmers, its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the migrant exodus and much more.

The case comes at a time when the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman by four men from an "upper caste" community in UP has triggered a row across the country.

The Hathras victim died on Tuesday at a hospital in the national capital. She had suffered multiple fractures, a severe spinal injury when she was assaulted by four men from her village on September 14.

Also Read: Hathras Murder: Journalist's, Victim's Family Phone Allegedly Tapped, Conversation Leaked