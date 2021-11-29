All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bihar Is Only State To Pay Rs 4L Each To Kin Of COVID Victims

Image Credit: The New Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar Is Only State To Pay Rs 4L Each To Kin Of COVID Victims

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Bihar,  29 Nov 2021 1:22 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The Bihar government has paid ₹ 4 lakh for kin of each of the 8,849 persons who succumbed to COVID-19. The compensation is estimated at ₹ 353.96 crore.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bihar government has paid Rs 4 lakh for kin of each of the 8,849 persons who succumbed to COVID-19. The compensation is estimated at Rs 353.96 crores. Bihar is the only state to announce and pay this amount for each COVID death.

In October, the Supreme Court had approved an amount of Rs 50,000 as ex gratia to the family members of those who died of COVID, as suggested by the Centre.

Rs 4 Lakh Kin

"Bihar is the first and only government which announced a payment of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of people who died of Covid,"

Sanjay Jha, State Minister for Water Resources and Information and Public Relations, told Economic Times.

He added that in the beginning, the money was paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Later it was given from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). According to the health department of the Bihar Government, there were 9,663 deaths due to COVID in the state till Saturday, November 27.

The State Government has already made payments to the families of 3,727 persons dying of COVID from the CM Relief Fund and money has been released for the kin of 6,918 persons dying of pandemic from the SDRF. Out of these, the payment has been made to 5,122 persons. This takes the total to 10,645 persons being paid the COVID compensation, more than the state list of 9,663 COVID deaths.

'Most Non-BJP States Lagging Behind In Disbursing COVID Relief'

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Saturday, November 27, that most opposition-ruled states, barring Delhi, have either not disbursed Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of COVID victims or have an abysmally low disbursal rate.

According to statistics provided in the Centre's affidavit, Delhi has led the states in disbursal of compensation to COVID victims kin. It recorded 31,017 deaths, received 25,358 claims applications and has already disbursed Rs 99.63 crores to 19,926 relatives of COVID victims.

Meghalaya also has a good record in this matter so far. The state recorded 1,318 deaths and received 996 claims applications, all of which has been processed and ex-gratia disbursed.

The bigger states, however, have a poor record. Maharashtra, which recorded 1,40,807 deaths, has not yet opened application forms for the submission of claims. Hence it has not been able to disburse a single penny to the kin of COVID victims.

Kerala, which registered 38,737 COVID deaths, has so far received 6,116 applications claiming relief. But no money has been disbursed so far as there is no clarity on who is the next of kin of the deceased.

Also Read: Regressive! Increasing Child Marriages In Karnataka's Mysuru

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
COVID 
Bihar 
Compensation 
Supreme Court 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X