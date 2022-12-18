Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 82 In 'Dry State' Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar Denies Compensation For Victims

The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy has climbed to 82 due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The incident came under the spotlight on December 14 after many people fell sick and died, instigating political unrest in the state legislative assembly.

According to police officials, several people on the late night of December 13 consumed liquor and complained of uneasiness after returning home. Reports of people falling sick mostly came from Amnour, Ishuapur, Marhaura, and Masrakh blocks.

The current death toll statistics suggest that more than 74 people succumbed to death in the Saran district of Bihar and the remaining in the Siwan and Begusarai districts. As many as 25 people have lost their eyesight, and 30 are undergoing treatment in critical condition. Death due to the consumption of illicit liquor is spreading to new districts of Bihar rapidly, reported All India Radio News.

Compensation Denied To Victims

When questioned in the state assembly by the opposition parties regarding the ex-gratia for victims, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintained his tough stance and denied any compensation to people who died after consuming spurious liquor.

While addressing the Bihar assembly, the CM mentioned that the government is appealing to people not to consume alcohol for long. He said, "No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking. We have been appealing — if you drink, you will die. Those who talk about drinking will not bring any good to you."

Taking cognizance of the matter, not profit Aryavartha Mahasabha Foundation has reached the apex court seeking compensation to the family members of over 80 people who lost their lives in the hooch tragedy. The PIL was submitted on December 16 to the bench led by Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, for an urgent hearing.

People have alleged the Bihar government for its illegal involvement in the supply and trading of alcohol in the state. Hence, the people have demanded the government pay compensation for the loss of lives.

Bihar & Hooch Cases

The sale, purchase, and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016. Despite the announcement of 'Dry State,' the illegal trading of alcohol has been a daily affair. In mid-August 2016, the first hooch case in the state came under the spotlight, where more than 19 people lost their lives.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data highlights that 23 people lost their lives due to the hooch tragedy between 2016 and 2021. The NCRB data faces discrepancies as it compiles information received by the states and union territories.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the state of Bihar witnessed more than 20 hooch cases in the same period which took 200 lives. It furthers the question of the effectiveness of the liquor ban policy in the state, from which the ruling party leaders have been running so far.

Also Read: Technology Is Transforming Education Sector; Know Why India Needs Comprehensive EdTech Policy