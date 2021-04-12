Bihar: Cop, Abandoned By Force, Lynched To Death By Mob, Cremated With Mother Who Died Of Shock

The elderly mother of a Bihar cop who was allegedly lynched to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district died due to shock on Sunday, April 11. Both were cremated in their village in Purnia district.

Last rites of the police officer were conducted along with his mother, a heart patient, at their native place in Purnia amid the presence of their relatives and villagers, who shouted slogans hailing them, reported Hindustan Times.

SHO of Kishanganj Police Station Ashwini Kumar was beaten to death by a mob during a raid in Uttar Dinajpur on April 10. Soon after her son'e death, Ashwini Kumar's mother died due to shock.

As per reprots, at least seven cops who had gone to the village with Ashwini Kumar in connection with a motorcycle theft case have been suspended.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish ordered the suspension of the seven policemen on the instructions of the DIG for "dereliction of duty."

Ashwini Kumar, had entered the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station while conducting raids to nab the culprit.

50-year-old Kumar was brutally thrashed and throttled to death by a mob at Pantapara village, police said. The SHO was leading a raid party to arrest the kingpin of a motorcycle stealing gang active in Bihar's Seemanchal region.

The attack on the SHO was sparked by the kingpin of the gang, Firoz Alam, who was supported by a mob of around 500 people. Kumar died on the spot.

Kumar allegedly received no support from the local police in Bengal.

A statement by Bihar Police Association states, "While Ashwini Kumar had approached the local police seeking help, they had promised to send a team along with him, but failed to do so."

"Our police killed my father," Nancy, the SHO's 15-year old daughter said, referring to the suspension of seven policemen for allegedly leaving Kumar in the middle of the raid, which resulted in his death.

Nancy has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident and said that all the accused involved in the lynching should be given capital punishment.

