Trending

Bihar: Cop, Abandoned By Force, Lynched To Death By Mob, Cremated With Mother Who Died Of Shock

Last rites of SHO Ashwini Kumar were conducted along with his mother, a heart patient, at their native place in Purnia amid the presence of their relatives and villagers, who shouted slogans hailing them.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   12 April 2021 7:56 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-12T13:27:53+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Bihar: Cop, Abandoned By Force, Lynched To Death By Mob, Cremated With Mother Who Died Of Shock

Image Credit: India Today

The elderly mother of a Bihar cop who was allegedly lynched to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district died due to shock on Sunday, April 11. Both were cremated in their village in Purnia district.

Last rites of the police officer were conducted along with his mother, a heart patient, at their native place in Purnia amid the presence of their relatives and villagers, who shouted slogans hailing them, reported Hindustan Times.

SHO of Kishanganj Police Station Ashwini Kumar was beaten to death by a mob during a raid in Uttar Dinajpur on April 10. Soon after her son'e death, Ashwini Kumar's mother died due to shock.

As per reprots, at least seven cops who had gone to the village with Ashwini Kumar in connection with a motorcycle theft case have been suspended.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish ordered the suspension of the seven policemen on the instructions of the DIG for "dereliction of duty."

Ashwini Kumar, had entered the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station while conducting raids to nab the culprit.

50-year-old Kumar was brutally thrashed and throttled to death by a mob at Pantapara village, police said. The SHO was leading a raid party to arrest the kingpin of a motorcycle stealing gang active in Bihar's Seemanchal region.

The attack on the SHO was sparked by the kingpin of the gang, Firoz Alam, who was supported by a mob of around 500 people. Kumar died on the spot.

Kumar allegedly received no support from the local police in Bengal.

A statement by Bihar Police Association states, "While Ashwini Kumar had approached the local police seeking help, they had promised to send a team along with him, but failed to do so."

"Our police killed my father," Nancy, the SHO's 15-year old daughter said, referring to the suspension of seven policemen for allegedly leaving Kumar in the middle of the raid, which resulted in his death.

Nancy has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident and said that all the accused involved in the lynching should be given capital punishment.

Also Read: 'State Stepping Towards Health Emergency': Gujarat High Court Initiates PIL Over Rapid Surge In COVID Cases

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian