"Did No Wrong": Bihar College Teachers Respond To JP University's Suspension Notice For Dancing To Hindi Songs

A college principal and 12 teachers were suspended from Jai Prakash University in Chhapra, Bihar, for allegedly dancing to Hindi songs at the college function, according to reports.

On February 13, the suspension order was released, and the teachers had been given 15 days to respond to the show-cause notice.

The teachers responded to the varsity's show-cause notice, which included a suspension, by denying that they were engaged in "gross misconduct and dereliction of duty."

According to The Indian Express, one of the suspended teachers stated that they danced with children after the official function and the national anthem.

On December 3 last year, about 60 teachers from Rajendra College in Chhapra, N College in Goreyakothi, and other colleges under Jai Prakash University gathered at Rajendra College to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

A video of some teachers dancing to a popular Hindi song went viral the next day, sparking an investigation by an inquiry committee set up on Vice-Chancellor Dr Faruque Ali's orders. The committee did not talk to any of the attendees at the function, but 13 teachers confirmed their presence.

On December 13, the registrar of Rajendra College released a suspension order to 12 assistant professors: Vivek Tiwari, Rupa Mukherjee, Tanu Gupta, Gopal Kumar Sahni, Eqbal Zafar Ansari, Tanuka Chatterjee, Bethiyar Singh Sahu, Abdul Rasheed K, Richa Mishra, Ramesh Kumar, Ramanuj Yadav, and Shadab Hashmi; as well as N College principal Pramendra Ranjan Singh.

The teachers were "suspended with immediate effect," according to the letter issued by the University.

They were issued with a show-cause notice, to explain why no departmental action could be taken against them "for gross misconduct and dereliction of duties for involvement in the viral dance video of the item song after the national anthem".

When the media reached out to the University's Vice-Chancellor, he did not respond to requests for comment.

S K Pathak, a public relations officer at Raj Bhavan(Chancellor of State University), said the university had given the orders and that he couldn't comment.

Pramendra Ranjan, one of the teachers facing suspension, said although the teachers danced after the national anthem, it is quite evident that the light dance to a Hindi song was not part of the programme.

"We also did not dance to any vulgar song. We danced a little with our children, maintaining dignity. We wonder why the committee chose to suspend all those who had affirmed their participation at the function," he added.

