Indian Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya Unfurls Tricolour On Europes Highest Peak On I-Day

Image Credit- Twitter/ Bhawna Dehariya

The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya Unfurls Tricolour On Europe's Highest Peak On I-Day

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  17 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The 30-year-old hails from the hamlet of Tamia in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. She had planned her expedition to reach the peak just in time to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with the tricolour.

To mark India's 75 years of Independence, Bhawna Dehariya, the Indian mountaineer, on Monday, August 15, unfurled the national tricolour on Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.

The 30-year-old hails from the hamlet of Tamia in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. She had planned her expedition to reach the peak just in time to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with the tricolour.

She shared a video from the peak on her social media account and wrote, "A very happy Independence Day to everyone. It is pride to share that I celebrated this auspicious day at the highest peak of Europe on Mount Elbrus, ascending to a height of 5642m (18510 ft) above sea level. Unfurling our national flag at the peak added grandeur to this summit."

The mountaineer decided to take up the challenge of scaling the 5,642 metres, the highest peak on the European continent, located on the Russia-Georgia border, to celebrate India's 76th Independence Day.

Despite some adverse weather conditions, the Dehariya completed her expedition before record time. The coldest weather made it difficult for them to rest even for a few minutes.

She said in a message from the peak, "The weather near the top of the mountain was extremely cold, with winds blowing up to 35 km/h and visibility subsided with temperatures down to minus 25 degrees Celsius," quoted India Today.

Completed Before Record Time!

Bhawna Dehariya, who conquered Mount Everest in May 2019, began her summit with a team of mountaineers on August 10. The group travelled from the Russian capital of Moscow to Mineralny Vody, where they started their proposed climb to Mount Elbrus.

The team started its final push to the peak at midnight on August 13 and arrived in the early hours of August 15. The proud mountaineer said that she hoisted the tricolour with grandeur at the height of Mount Elbrus West, which is 5,642 metres elevated above sea level.

This expedition was a little formidable for the 30-year-old as she had to leave her 15-month-old daughter behind. She managed to keep herself mentally prepared and fit post-pregnancy by putting in several hours of practice every day in the mountains of Tamia.

Dehariya is determined to achieve peaks of all seven continents as part of her "Seven Summits Quest" and unfurl the Indian national flag on all of the highest peaks she scales.

Tags:
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Bhawna Dehariya 
Mountaineering 
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 
75 Years Of Independence 
Mount Elbrus 

