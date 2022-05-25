BAMCEF Calls For Bharat Bandh On May 25- Here's All You Need To Know

All section
Caste discrimination
BAMCEF Calls For Bharat Bandh On May 25- Heres All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Unsplash, Pixabay

India,  25 May 2022 5:37 AM GMT

All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) announced a 'Bharat Bandh' to be observed on May 25 to protest against the centre for not conducting a caste-based census for the OBCs

The All-India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25 to protest against the Centre for not conducting a caste-based census. Vaman Meshram, the President of BAMCEF, noted that the movement is supported by the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, and Bahujan Kranti Morcha. He also mentioned that some forces are distracting, especially the OBC community, so they do not take part in the national call for a bandh.

While, on the one hand, shops, banks and small businesses are likely to remain shut today, other services like buses, schools and colleges are possible to operate normally, Business Standard reported. However, the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) has urged the public to shut down their businesses and make the Bharat Bandh successful on May 25.

Key Demands Of The Bandh

Apart from the caste-based census, the other demands included non-usage of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections, Reservation to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and OBCs in the private sector, the guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), non-implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens. Moreover, the protests have also demanded the resumption of the Old Pension Scheme and separate electorates in OBC reservation in panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Govt Opposes Caste-Based Census

However, no major political party has supported the call for the Bandh so far. According to several reports, the national capital is not likely to see much impact because of the Bandh; however, states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh might see some disruptions. The Union government had previously refused a socio-economic caste census mentioning that it was unfeasible and burdensome. The government had also cleared its way, noting that the Judiciary could not direct the government to conduct a caste-based census since it was a 'policy decision' and the Courts could not interfere in its policies.

Also Read: Boosting Agriculture Eco-System! Here's How A Chennai-Based Agri-Tech Startup Is Helping Women Lead FPOs In India

