Caste discrimination
Bharat Bandh: What Is The Reason For Nation-Wide Strike From March 28?

Image Credit- India.com

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bharat Bandh: What Is The Reason For Nation-Wide Strike From March 28?

India,  27 March 2022 11:00 AM GMT

The decision follows a meeting on March 22 at which trade unions declared their intention to protest the Centre's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies."

A Bharat Bandh has been called for by a joint forum of central trade unions on March 28 and 29, supported by All India Bank Employees, against the Central government's policies affecting workers, farmers, and people in general.

The decision came after trade unions' meeting on March 22 and said they would protest against the Centre's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies." The Bank unions support and protest due to the government's execution plan to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendments Bill 2021.

Privatisation Amendment 2021

During the Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs), which will be part of the government's disinvestment drive to earn Rs. 1.75 lakh crore.

As a next step, the union government intends to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament in December 2021. This move will reduce the minimum government holding in PSBs from 51 per cent to 26 per cent, as reported by Business Standard.

The legislative agenda for the Winter Session calls for amendments to the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970 and 1980, as well as incidental amendments to the Banking Regulation Act of 1949, in light of the Union Budget announcement of 2021, which calls for the privatisation of two public sector banks.

As per the publication, these Acts resulted in the nationalisation of banks in two stages, and provisions of these Acts must be changed for bank privatisation. During the recently concluded session, Parliament passed legislation authorising the privatisation of state-run public insurance companies.

Nationwide Strike In All Industries

Apart from banks, unions have issued strike notices in coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance. The railway and defence unions would mass mobilise in support of the strike at several locations per trade unions ' forum, as per The Indian Express.

However, the nationwide strike will have little impact in West Bengal because the government issued an order stating that all offices would remain open and employees would be required to report to work.

Also Read:Kerala: Illegal Hiring Of Migrant Workers For MGNREGA Projects, Social Audit Director To Submit Report To Gov

