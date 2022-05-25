Bengaluru: Bescom Launches WhatsApp Helpline Numbers For Grievance Redressal Ahead Of Monsoon

All section
Karnataka,  25 May 2022 3:49 AM GMT

The decision has come in the wake of the electricity distribution company’s helpline number 1912 being flooded with calls during rains and other emergencies.

With monsoon approaching, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) has come up with 11 WhatsApp numbers to cater to its customers during emergencies.

The instructions have come from V Sunil Kumar, Karnataka's Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister in the wake of the electricity distribution company's helpline number 1912 being flooded with calls during rains and other emergencies.

On several occasions, the citizens complained that nobody responded to their calls.

Consumers can now send a WhatsApp message regarding interruptions and power-related queries in their area and will get a quick solution for the same. The WhatsApp helpline numbers will be functioning along with the existing 1912 helpline number, The Indian Express reported.

"For speedy remedies for a power outage and power-related queries of the consumers, the BESCOM has provided 11 WhatsApp helpline numbers to eight districts of its jurisdiction. Since the existing helpline number of BESCOM 1912 has been flooded with calls during emergencies, the consumers have been unable to connect to the 1912 helpline number.

WhatsApp Numbers To All 8 Districts

Considering the inconvenience faced by the consumers, the Energy, Kannada and Culture minister V. Sunil Kumar has instructed BESCOM to provide WhatsApp numbers to all eight districts," Bescom said in a release.

Consumer service executives at the helpline centres will receive the WhatsApp messages and coordinate with the Bescom centres to resolve the power-related queries on a priority basis. This facility would help consumers get quick and hassle-free solutions for power-related issues, said Bescom.

"To strengthen the helpline centres and bring better coordination between section offices and helpline centres, nodal officers have been deputed to helpline centres. Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) will work on a shift basis at the helpline centres. Their presence in the helpline centres would help bring better coordination between the centres and the section office to provide better service to the consumers," a senior official from Bescom said.

Bescom has provided 11 WhatsApp numbers to the consumers. For Bengaluru Urban district, which has four circles (South, North, West and East), four different WhatsApp helpline numbers have been floated.

