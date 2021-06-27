Bengaluru Special School Principal Held For Sexual Harassment

A principal of a school meant for specially challenged children in Dobbaspet, Bengaluru, has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing one of his students.

On May 5, the principal of the school called a 21-year-old male student to his house and forced him to watch porn videos. During a counselling session, the student revealed that he was harassed and based on his complaint, the principal was arrested on Friday, June 25.

Allegations On The Principal

The student was taken for counselling as the secretary of the school noticed a noticeable change in his behaviour. A police officer said that the principal was interrogated and produced before court, which handed him over to judicial custody, reported The New Indian Express.

The principal's residence is situated on the school premises and he has been working with the school for the last eight years. There have been no complaints from other students so far, he said. During interrogation, the principal confessed to harassing the student, the officer said.

Chennai Schools Rocked By Sexual Misconduct Charges

In May, numerous allegations of sexual harassment, abuse and misconduct against teachers across schools in Chennai and Tamil Nadu surfaced. It all started in May when several allegations of sexual harassment against a teacher at a branch of Padma Sheshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) in Chennai came up. After a complaint was filed and the teacher was arrested, a spate of sexual harassment, abuse and misbehaviour allegations followed against teachers across educational institutions in the city and other districts in Tamil Nadu.

