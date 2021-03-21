COVID-19: Bengaluru Witnesses Four-Fold Rise In Active Cases In Past 20 Days

Bengaluru witnessed a four-fold rise in COVID-19 cases over the last 20 days. The active cases reported on a single day in the city crossed the 1000-case mark on Friday.

Out of the total 1,798 cases reported in Karnataka on Saturday, 1,186 COVID-19 cases were registered from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,16,633, followed by Mysuru with 54,741 cases and Ballari reporting 39,473 cases. Among the number of discharges too, Bengaluru Urban stood on the top at 4,03,040, followed by Mysuru at 53,401 and Ballari at 38,751.



The experts tracking COVID-19 data said that Bengaluru is likely to see 4,000 to 6,000 new cases by March 26, reported The Times Of India.

Despite the surge in the number of cases, the state government has not officially announced the beginning of second-wave.

The civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday said it will send a proposal seeking restrictions due to the sudden rise in active cases.

BBMP Commissioner, Manjunath Prasad said that recommendations such as restricting occupation capacity in theatres by 50 per cent, limiting the number of guests at weddings and shutting down of common areas of residential buildings will be considered to bring the situation under control.

The BBMP has yet not written to the government. But, the theatre owners expressed disappointment in response to the proposed curbs.

Following the BBMP Commissioner's statement on restrictions, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clarified in a tweet that no such proposal was tabled before the government.

Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Bengaluru Urban- Latest Data

On Saturday, 1,186 new positive cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban, along with five new deaths. According to the BBMP war room data for Friday, there were 1,037 new cases, reported The Hindu.



After a detailed analysis on the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the BBMP had said that approximately 70% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 had a travel history, while others contracted the virus when they attended weddings and social gatherings, visited places of worship or in common areas of apartment complexes.

In the last 10 days, 10 wards reported the highest number of cases including Arakere, Begur, HSR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bellandur, Shantalanagar, Hagadur, Doddanekundi, Banaswadi and New Thippasandra.



BBMP had also pointed out that many cases are being reported from apartments and multi-dwelling units.

